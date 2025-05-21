Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Seanad hears calls for Dental Hygienist training to be facilitated Donegal

Marian Harkin, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, has heard of the extreme demand for dental hygienist course places.

As it stands, only two courses are available at Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork.

Donegal Senator Manus Boyle addressed the Minister in the Seanad yesterday, alongside Senator Gareth Scahill

Senator Boyle suggested that ATU Donegal would be an ideal location to facilitate such a course:

In her response, Minister Harkin said that an expansion has previously been carried out, which will see an additional 20 dentistry graduates per year.

However, Senator Scahill said that although that is welcome, it does not address the shortage of college places for those wishing to become oral hygienists.

Minister Harkin says it will come down the line if appropriate, following a scoping exercise:

Listen to the full exchange here:

