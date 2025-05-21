Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Toland may look for new club as Blackburn snub Women’s Super League

Tyler Toland

Donegal’s Republic of Ireland International Tyler Toland could be on the lookout for a new club.

Blackburn Rovers have withdrawn from the second tier of English women’s club football.

They finished second-from-bottom in the Women’s Championship, which will be rebranded as the Women’s Super League 2 from next season onwards.

The club owners decided against meeting the league’s funding criteria, meaning they failed to secure a licence before Monday’s deadline.

Toland was this week named in the Republic women’s squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Turkey and Slovenia.

