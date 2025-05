Efforts are continuing to fully restore water supplies in North East Inishowen following an overnight reservoir interruption.

Uisce Eireann says the affected areas include Greencastle, Ballyboes, Carrowhugh, Carrowtrasna, Shrove, Drumawear Upper, Ballymacarthur, Cooley Upper, and Bredhelen.

Works are scheduled to take place until 11 o’clock this morning.