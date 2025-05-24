Horse-Racing: Good weekend for Donegal jockeys at The Curragh

It’s been a good weekend so far for Donegal jockeys.

Patrick McGettigan was in the winners circle at The Curragh in the 17:45 race yesterday evening.

The young Ballyare jockey rode “Brigid’s Cloak” to victory as a 6/1 shot for trainer John Patrick Murtagh.

Elsewhere at The Curragh yesterday, Luke McAteer handed Letterkenny man Paul Sweeney his first win as a trainer.

The Rathmullan jockey was on board “Ransom” and rode to victory as a 20/1 outsider in the 20:25 race last night.

Today, Dylan Browne-McMonagle had a winner in the 13:55 race at The Curragh.

The Letterkenny jockey was on “Trust Your Instinct” for trainer JP O’Brien and went to post as the 5/4 favourite.