A man arrested in connection with the Creeslough explosion has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 60s, had been arrested yesterday morning for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act as part of ongoing investigations into the fatal explosion.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing, co-ordinated from Milford Garda Station where an Incident Room was established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer.