Some parents could be waiting six months before they find out if their child had unnecessary hip surgery.

An audit has revealed between 60 and 80 per cent of surgeries carried out at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh and Temple Street Hospital may not have met the clinical threshold for those procedures.

A full review of at least 1,800 cases dating back to 2010 will now be conducted.

Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent with the Irish Examiner, says that will take some time: