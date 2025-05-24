Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Tyrone finish strong to defeat Donegal in Ballybofey – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne

Photo: Tyrone GAA on X

Tyrone have beaten Donegal 2-17 to 0-20 at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

Two first-half goals from Seanie O’Donnell gave Donegal an uphill battle as they trailed 2-07 to 0-11 at the break.

After the home side clawed back to edge in front heading into the final 10 minutes, a late rally from the Red Hand County saw them claim the impressive win with important scores coming from Peter Harte and Cormac Quinn in the closing period.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

temple street hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents could wait up to 6 months to find out if their child had unnecessary hip surgery

24 May 2025
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion released without charge

24 May 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main repairs causing supply disruptions in Gweedore, Bunbeg and Meenaniller

24 May 2025
Falls 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE launches effort to reduce falls as figures show treatment at LUH cost over €18 million in 2023

24 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

temple street hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents could wait up to 6 months to find out if their child had unnecessary hip surgery

24 May 2025
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion released without charge

24 May 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main repairs causing supply disruptions in Gweedore, Bunbeg and Meenaniller

24 May 2025
Falls 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE launches effort to reduce falls as figures show treatment at LUH cost over €18 million in 2023

24 May 2025
Making silage
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSA urges caution on farms during silage spreading season

23 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday May 23rd

23 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube