Tyrone finish strong to defeat Donegal in Ballybofey – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne

Tyrone have beaten Donegal 2-17 to 0-20 at MacCumhaill Park this evening.

Two first-half goals from Seanie O’Donnell gave Donegal an uphill battle as they trailed 2-07 to 0-11 at the break.

After the home side clawed back to edge in front heading into the final 10 minutes, a late rally from the Red Hand County saw them claim the impressive win with important scores coming from Peter Harte and Cormac Quinn in the closing period.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…