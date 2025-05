Neil McGee says Donegal just weren’t at full tilt in tonight’s defeat against Tyrone in Ballybofey.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner and current Donegal selector hopes next Sunday’s huge clash with Cavan at Breffni Park will bring the best out of the team after tonight’s somewhat sloppy performance.

“There’s no feeling sorry for ourselves” McGee told Highland’s Brendan Devenney…