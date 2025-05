Derry’s search for their first Christy Ring Cup goes on as they were beaten 1-27 to 1-24 by London in this afternoon’s decider at Croke Park.

The Oakleaf County trailed by three points at half time.

Although they did draw level with 10 minutes to play, London edged back out to their three-point advantage to be crowned Christy Ring Champions for 2025.

Michael McMullan has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…