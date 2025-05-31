Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal International Rally Launch night interviews – Eamon McGee, Callum Devine, James Cullen, Rory Kennedy, Michael Boyle, Aaron McLaughlin and Kevin Eves

Michael Boyle, Aaron McLaughlin and Kevin Eves at the launch event last night

The 2025 Donegal International Rally was officially launched last night in Letterkenny.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly was MC at the event and spoke to a number of people involved in this year’s rally, which will take place from the 20th-22nd of June.

Firstly, here’s Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee…

 

Defending Donegal International Rally Champion Callum Devine says the rally is the highlight of his year…

 

Former winners Rory Kennedy and James Cullen were in good spirits ahead of the rally…

 

Competitors Michael Boyle, Aaron McLaughlin and Kevin Eves were looking forward to the infamous Donegal stages…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Obit-Template-74
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Matt Sibanda

31 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating fire at derelict school building

31 May 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of Milford collision

31 May 2025
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Communities of Ireland urge Government to act decisively before homelessness crisis becomes ‘irreversible’

31 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Obit-Template-74
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Matt Sibanda

31 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating fire at derelict school building

31 May 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of Milford collision

31 May 2025
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Communities of Ireland urge Government to act decisively before homelessness crisis becomes ‘irreversible’

31 May 2025
expressway airport
News, Audio

Bus Eireann operating Sunday services this Bank Holiday Monday

31 May 2025
Photo 2 .
News, Top Stories

LUH announces the launch of new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service

31 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube