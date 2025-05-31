Donegal International Rally Launch night interviews – Eamon McGee, Callum Devine, James Cullen, Rory Kennedy, Michael Boyle, Aaron McLaughlin and Kevin Eves

The 2025 Donegal International Rally was officially launched last night in Letterkenny.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly was MC at the event and spoke to a number of people involved in this year’s rally, which will take place from the 20th-22nd of June.

Firstly, here’s Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee…

Defending Donegal International Rally Champion Callum Devine says the rally is the highlight of his year…

Former winners Rory Kennedy and James Cullen were in good spirits ahead of the rally…

Competitors Michael Boyle, Aaron McLaughlin and Kevin Eves were looking forward to the infamous Donegal stages…