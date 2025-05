The Donegal Minor team’s season has come to an end following a 6-11 to 0-12 defeat to Meath in the All-Ireland Tier 2 Semi-Final in Armagh this afternoon.

Barry Ward’s side will feel like the score-line doesn’t do justice to their performance, as the sides were level on 44 minutes at 1-09 to 0-12.

A flurry of goals in the final period meant The Royal County ran out comfortable winners and will face Kildare in the decider.

Ryan Ferry has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…