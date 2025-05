The funeral has taken place this morning of Buncrana drowning victim Matt Sibanda.

He was laid to rest following the mass at St. Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana.

Matt was remembered as a ‘kind person’ who made others feel ‘seen, heard and valued’.

The ceremony was attended by Commandant Joe Glennon, Aide de Camp to An Taoiseach, representing Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris.