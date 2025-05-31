Horse-racing: Harley rides “Cool Archie” to impressive Group 2 win down under

Martin Harley has been in flying form in Australia and claimed a huge win on board “Cool Archie” in this morning’s $1 million Group 2 race at Eagle Farm.

The Donegal jockey has won four races in a row on the Chris Munce trained “Cool Archie”, who came from nowhere to win the BRC Sires Produce Stakes.

After the win, Munce said “I think Martin wanted to save a bit of energy in the race today. He wasn’t too fussed on getting in close to the rail which was probably a winning move. I just liked the way the horse kept coming”.

Harley, who recently had four wins in one week, was impressed with how the horse is performing.

“As we knew, he wears his heart on his sleeve. He is improving run to run. He relaxed beautifully and had the will to win” said Harley.