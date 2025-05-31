Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Horse-racing: Harley rides “Cool Archie” to impressive Group 2 win down under

Martin Harley has been in flying form in Australia and claimed a huge win on board “Cool Archie” in this morning’s $1 million Group 2 race at Eagle Farm.

The Donegal jockey has won four races in a row on the Chris Munce trained “Cool Archie”, who came from nowhere to win the BRC Sires Produce Stakes.

After the win, Munce said “I think Martin wanted to save a bit of energy in the race today. He wasn’t too fussed on getting in close to the rail which was probably a winning move. I just liked the way the horse kept coming”.

Harley, who recently had four wins in one week, was impressed with how the horse is performing.

“As we knew, he wears his heart on his sleeve. He is improving run to run. He relaxed beautifully and had the will to win” said Harley.

Obit-Template-74
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Matt Sibanda

31 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating fire at derelict school building

31 May 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of Milford collision

31 May 2025
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Communities of Ireland urge Government to act decisively before homelessness crisis becomes 'irreversible'

31 May 2025
