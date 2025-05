Finn Harps will go into the mid-season break on a poor run of results as they went down 3-1 to Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds last night.

Gavin Hodgins put Harps ahead early on but the home side hit back to lead at the break through Ireland U17 International Billy O’Neill and Max Murphy.

Bray added another late on to hand Finn Harps their second defeat in a row and make it seven games without a win.

After the game, captain Tony McNamee told Dan Gorman it’s been a difficult few weeks…