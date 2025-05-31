LUH announces the launch of new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service

Letterkenny University Hospital has announced that a new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service, led by a Consultant Cardiologist and his team, has been launched in the Radiology Department at LUH.

CTCA is performed to gain knowledge about cardiac or coronary anatomy and may detect or diagnose coronary artery disease in patients.

It is said to be a safer, more accurate and better-tolerated method than a conventional catheter angiogram.

Before this service was introduced, patients from Donegal had to travel to a hospital in Dublin to have the imaging performed.