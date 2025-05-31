Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

LUH announces the launch of new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service

Letterkenny University Hospital has announced that a new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service, led by a Consultant Cardiologist and his team, has been launched in the Radiology Department at LUH.

CTCA is performed to gain knowledge about cardiac or coronary anatomy and may detect or diagnose coronary artery disease in patients.

It is said to be a safer, more accurate and better-tolerated method than a conventional catheter angiogram.

Before this service was introduced, patients from Donegal had to travel to a hospital in Dublin to have the imaging performed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo 2 .
News, Top Stories

LUH announces the launch of new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service

31 May 2025
500637028_1127905552707402_8328781914561145480_n
News, Top Stories

Water and hiking safety advice issued for June Bank Holiday weekend

31 May 2025
candle
Top Stories, News

Women in her 70s killed in Bunlin Bridge crash

30 May 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Serious collision at Bunlin Bridge

30 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Photo 2 .
News, Top Stories

LUH announces the launch of new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service

31 May 2025
500637028_1127905552707402_8328781914561145480_n
News, Top Stories

Water and hiking safety advice issued for June Bank Holiday weekend

31 May 2025
candle
Top Stories, News

Women in her 70s killed in Bunlin Bridge crash

30 May 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Serious collision at Bunlin Bridge

30 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, an Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 30th

30 May 2025
homeless report
News, Top Stories

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

30 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube