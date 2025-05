Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a report of a fire at a derelict school building in the early hours of this morning.

A report was received at around 5am of a school building on fire in the Drumahoe area.

Police and emergency services attended the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101.