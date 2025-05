There’s a call on government leaders to act decisively before the homeless crisis becomes completely irreversible.

The Simon Communities of Ireland is pleading with them to ‘do something’ as homelessness hits an all-time high.

There’s been a rise of 162 people in emergency accommodation to over 15,500, which includes 4,775 children.

Simon Communities of Ireland Executive Director Ber Grogan says more steps are needed to prevent homelessness: