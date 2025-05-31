Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Successful day for Donegal clubs at All-Ireland Gaeltacht Championships

CLG An Tearmainn captain Ricky Gallagher (R)

It has been a fantastic day for the Donegal clubs competing at the All-Ireland Gaeltacht Championships in Meath.

Termon have progressed to the semi-final of the senior men’s competition after a 1-18 to 1-05 win over An Gaeltacht from Kerry.

Earlier, St. Naul’s made it through to the junior semi-final with a 3-24 to 3-13 victory over Lios Pol, who are also from The Kingdom.

In the ladies section, Fanad Gaels are through to the intermediate final thanks to a 4-11 to 2-05 win over Bearna from Galway.

In the junior ladies competition, Naomh Columba came out on top in a dramatic showdown against Galway’s Grainne Mhaols in their quarter final clash- the Donegal side were 5-15 to 6-09 winners after extra time.

Coilin Duffy reported live from Rath Chairn for Highland Radio Sport…

 

Coilin spoke with St. Naul’s manager Cathail MacChathmhaoil after their impressive win in the junior quarter-final…

 

St. Naul’s manager Cathail MacChathmhaoil
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Obit-Template-74
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Matt Sibanda

31 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating fire at derelict school building

31 May 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of Milford collision

31 May 2025
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Communities of Ireland urge Government to act decisively before homelessness crisis becomes ‘irreversible’

31 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Obit-Template-74
News, Top Stories

Funeral takes place of Buncrana drowning victim Matt Sibanda

31 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating fire at derelict school building

31 May 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of Milford collision

31 May 2025
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Simon Communities of Ireland urge Government to act decisively before homelessness crisis becomes ‘irreversible’

31 May 2025
expressway airport
News, Audio

Bus Eireann operating Sunday services this Bank Holiday Monday

31 May 2025
Photo 2 .
News, Top Stories

LUH announces the launch of new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service

31 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube