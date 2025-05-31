Successful day for Donegal clubs at All-Ireland Gaeltacht Championships

It has been a fantastic day for the Donegal clubs competing at the All-Ireland Gaeltacht Championships in Meath.

Termon have progressed to the semi-final of the senior men’s competition after a 1-18 to 1-05 win over An Gaeltacht from Kerry.

Earlier, St. Naul’s made it through to the junior semi-final with a 3-24 to 3-13 victory over Lios Pol, who are also from The Kingdom.

In the ladies section, Fanad Gaels are through to the intermediate final thanks to a 4-11 to 2-05 win over Bearna from Galway.

In the junior ladies competition, Naomh Columba came out on top in a dramatic showdown against Galway’s Grainne Mhaols in their quarter final clash- the Donegal side were 5-15 to 6-09 winners after extra time.

Coilin Duffy reported live from Rath Chairn for Highland Radio Sport…

Coilin spoke with St. Naul’s manager Cathail MacChathmhaoil after their impressive win in the junior quarter-final…