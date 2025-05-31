Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Water and hiking safety advice issued for June Bank Holiday weekend

People are being urged to check the weather forecast before going on trips this Bank Holiday weekend.

Donegal Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued safety advice.

There has been a 10% increase in drownings this year, compared to the same period last year.

The public is being advised to:

  • Check the weather and tides before heading out and if walking the shoreline, be vigilant for incoming tides that can cause strandings
  • Be aware of rip currents
  • Never swim alone
  • Always swim and stay within your depth.
  • When on the water always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid
  • And let someone ashore know of your plans and return time

Meanwhile, Donegal Mountain Rescue has published safety tips for walkers and hikers, which is:

  • Bring more water than you think you need
  • Pack a sun hat and sunscreen
  • Check weather forecasts before leaving
  • Consider packing layers even if it’s warm
  • Tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll return
  • And keep your phone charged with a portable charger
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo 2 .
News, Top Stories

LUH announces the launch of new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service

31 May 2025
500637028_1127905552707402_8328781914561145480_n
News, Top Stories

Water and hiking safety advice issued for June Bank Holiday weekend

31 May 2025
candle
Top Stories, News

Women in her 70s killed in Bunlin Bridge crash

30 May 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Serious collision at Bunlin Bridge

30 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Photo 2 .
News, Top Stories

LUH announces the launch of new Computed Tomography Coronary Angiography service

31 May 2025
500637028_1127905552707402_8328781914561145480_n
News, Top Stories

Water and hiking safety advice issued for June Bank Holiday weekend

31 May 2025
candle
Top Stories, News

Women in her 70s killed in Bunlin Bridge crash

30 May 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Serious collision at Bunlin Bridge

30 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, an Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 30th

30 May 2025
homeless report
News, Top Stories

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

30 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube