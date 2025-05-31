Water and hiking safety advice issued for June Bank Holiday weekend

People are being urged to check the weather forecast before going on trips this Bank Holiday weekend.

Donegal Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued safety advice.

There has been a 10% increase in drownings this year, compared to the same period last year.

The public is being advised to:

Check the weather and tides before heading out and if walking the shoreline, be vigilant for incoming tides that can cause strandings

Be aware of rip currents

Never swim alone

Always swim and stay within your depth.

When on the water always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid

And let someone ashore know of your plans and return time

Meanwhile, Donegal Mountain Rescue has published safety tips for walkers and hikers, which is: