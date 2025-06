Gardaí believe a number of intruders were disturbed during a break in in Killybegs last week.

On Wednesday afternoon, between 3:20pm and 3:30pm, entry was gained to a property in the Tullid area through a rear window.

A bedroom within the house was ransacked but Gardai say nothing is believed to have been stolen.

They’re appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who observed any suspicious activity or who has dash-cam footage to contact them in Ballyshannon.