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Gardaí issue parking maps ahead of Donegal v Cork clash in Ballybofey

Gardaí have shared maps as thousands are set to descend on the Twin Towns for today’s Donegal v Cork match in MacCumhaill Park.

The first map outlines the entry and exit points of Mac Cumhaill Park, while the second details parking provisions.

Parking will be available in the public car parks around the town tomorrow, and additional parking areas have also been made available at Glenside Business Park, St. Columba’s College, Ballybofey Auto Factors, and B&S Livestock Co-Op.

Matchgoers are told to park in a responsible manner and not to block access for emergency services, private residences, wheelchair users, or pedestrians.

Only vehicles authorised by Donegal GAA will be permitted access to the car park at Mac Cumhaill Park.

Limited parking for Blue Badge holders is available in the car park at the stand entrance behind the Villa Rose Hotel.

Access to this car park is via the back road at Jackson’s Hotel.

Once full, no further vehicles will be granted access to this area.

There is limited disabled parking on Main Street and in car parks in the vicinity of the grounds.

 

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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