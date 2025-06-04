Cabinet approves changes to Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme

The Government has agreed to allow for retrospective payments to be made under the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme.

It was agreed at Cabinet today that legislation will now be prioritised to ensure homeowners who have incurred costs since March 29th 2024 can benefit from the increased grant amounts announced last year.

The period to complete remediation works has also been extended to 130 weeks, while provisions are to be made in the scheme to fund the construction of a new dwelling adjacent to the defective property in limited circumstances.

Minister James Browne says during his recent visit to Donegal he witnessed at first-hand the difficulties faced by affected householders in financial and personal terms in recent years.

The improvements being introduced today he says, will secure fairness, ensuring every eligible homeowner can now access the improved financial support from the Government, irrespective of their original remediation and grant determination date.