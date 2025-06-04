Dominant McCole powers into national 70kg final

Matthew McCole is safely through to the finals of the National Elite Championships which are being held this week in Belfast.

The Illies Golden Gloves fighter had a comfortable victory over JoJo McArdle of Holy Trinity yesterday evening, winning every round of their 70kg semi-final.

McCole will now once again meet long-time rival Eugene McKeever of Holy Family BC Drogheda in Thursday’s final at the Girdwood Community Hub.

McKeever beat Illies Golden Gloves boxer Cathal Gormley in the other semi-final last night.

Dungloe native McCole has been in fantastic form of late and won on his debut representing Ireland recently when he defeated Austrian fighter Rahman Altamirov in the Battle On The Erne in Fermanagh two weeks ago.