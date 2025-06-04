Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Dominant McCole powers into national 70kg final

Matthew McCole gets his hand raised after last night’s semi-final win (Photo: Mark Marlow via IABA on X)

Matthew McCole is safely through to the finals of the National Elite Championships which are being held this week in Belfast.

The Illies Golden Gloves fighter had a comfortable victory over JoJo McArdle of Holy Trinity yesterday evening, winning every round of their 70kg semi-final.

McCole will now once again meet long-time rival Eugene McKeever of Holy Family BC Drogheda in Thursday’s final at the Girdwood Community Hub.

McKeever beat Illies Golden Gloves boxer Cathal Gormley in the other semi-final last night.

Dungloe native McCole has been in fantastic form of late and won on his debut representing Ireland recently when he defeated Austrian fighter Rahman Altamirov in the Battle On The Erne in Fermanagh two weeks ago.

 

police
News

Man in Co. Derry arrested for racially motivated hate crime

4 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 247: New Highland Radio CEO Sean Quinn about his new role and challenges ahead

4 June 2025
Leona Macken
News, Audio

HSE apologises to woman with late-stage cervical cancer after two inaccurate smear tests

4 June 2025
