Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Freedom of Donegal proposed for Enya

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has proposed that the Freedom of Donegal be awarded to Enya.

The singer, Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin, a native of Gweedore, is held in great acclaim due to her musical talents.

Councillor Niamh Kennedy says Enya’s music continues to be a source of peace and inspiration across the world.

In acknowledging her privacy, Councillor Kennedy says she doesn’t expect Enya to join with them at County House, Lifford, but wants her to know that she deserves the highest honour that her home county can bestow on her.

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin, has agreed to work with Councillor Kennedy to secure an award for Enya.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Enya
News, Top Stories

Freedom of Donegal proposed for Enya

4 June 2025
baby birth
News, Audio

Women who gave birth at LUH in February and March encouraged to take part in National Maternity Experience Survey

4 June 2025
Rathmullan Pier
News

Rathmullan Pier officially reopens

4 June 2025
Susan Hamilton
News, Top Stories

Victim of fatal Milford crash to be laid to rest on Friday

4 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Enya
News, Top Stories

Freedom of Donegal proposed for Enya

4 June 2025
baby birth
News, Audio

Women who gave birth at LUH in February and March encouraged to take part in National Maternity Experience Survey

4 June 2025
Rathmullan Pier
News

Rathmullan Pier officially reopens

4 June 2025
Susan Hamilton
News, Top Stories

Victim of fatal Milford crash to be laid to rest on Friday

4 June 2025
police
News

Man in Co. Derry arrested for racially motivated hate crime

4 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube