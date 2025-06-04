Freedom of Donegal proposed for Enya

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has proposed that the Freedom of Donegal be awarded to Enya.

The singer, Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin, a native of Gweedore, is held in great acclaim due to her musical talents.

Councillor Niamh Kennedy says Enya’s music continues to be a source of peace and inspiration across the world.

In acknowledging her privacy, Councillor Kennedy says she doesn’t expect Enya to join with them at County House, Lifford, but wants her to know that she deserves the highest honour that her home county can bestow on her.

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin, has agreed to work with Councillor Kennedy to secure an award for Enya.