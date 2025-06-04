Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Housing Minister to seek Cabinet approval on amendments to DCB bill

We could be a step closer to seeing a draft of the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks (Amendment) Bill become a reality.

The Minister for Housing is to seek cabinet approval today.

The bill will see cap and rate increases applied retrospectively from March 29th of last year and the side-by-side construction of the new home beside the house that is defective.

This is something that has long been lobbied for, particularly in the case of one family who have a daughter with specific mobility needs who was struggling to find suitable alternative accommodation.

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward says accommodation has been a chronic issue:

police
News

Man in Co. Derry arrested for racially motivated hate crime

4 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 247: New Highland Radio CEO Sean Quinn about his new role and challenges ahead

4 June 2025
Leona Macken
News, Audio

HSE apologises to woman with late-stage cervical cancer after two inaccurate smear tests

4 June 2025
