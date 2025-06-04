Housing Minister to seek Cabinet approval on amendments to DCB bill

We could be a step closer to seeing a draft of the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks (Amendment) Bill become a reality.

The Minister for Housing is to seek cabinet approval today.

The bill will see cap and rate increases applied retrospectively from March 29th of last year and the side-by-side construction of the new home beside the house that is defective.

This is something that has long been lobbied for, particularly in the case of one family who have a daughter with specific mobility needs who was struggling to find suitable alternative accommodation.

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward says accommodation has been a chronic issue: