Leona Macken says getting an apology from the HSE means a lot to her.

The 38-year-old was diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer in 2023, after previous smear tests in 2016 and 2020 were wrongly reported as ‘normal’.

Yesterday, the High Court heard an apology from the HSE, which also agreed to pay an undisclosed amount in damages.

Mother of two, Leona says the apology was hugely important to her: