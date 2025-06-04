Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man charged in connection with racially motivated hate crime in Coleraine

A man has been charged following what Police described as a racially motivated hate crime in Coleraine.

A man in his 40s was hospitalised following an assault in the town last night at around 10:15pm.

A short time later, a house was broken into, and the occupants were threatened.

The 31-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, behaviour intending or likely to stir up hatred, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

period products
News, Audio

Midlands NW MEP launches plan to end period poverty

4 June 2025
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News

Man charged in connection with racially motivated hate crime in Coleraine

4 June 2025
buncranna
Playback, Audio, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 28ú Bealtaine le Gaelscoil Bhun Chranna

4 June 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, June 4th

4 June 2025
Advertisement

