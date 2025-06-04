Man charged in connection with racially motivated hate crime in Coleraine

A man has been charged following what Police described as a racially motivated hate crime in Coleraine.

A man in his 40s was hospitalised following an assault in the town last night at around 10:15pm.

A short time later, a house was broken into, and the occupants were threatened.

The 31-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder, behaviour intending or likely to stir up hatred, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.