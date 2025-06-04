Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man in Co. Derry arrested for racially motivated hate crime


Police in County Derry are investigating what is being described as a racially motivated hate crime.
A man was arrested in Coleraine yesterday on a report of a serious assault and an aggravated burglary.
The first report was received at 10.15 pm last night, outlining that a man had assaulted another man in the Drumard Drive area of the town.
A man in his 40s was hospitalised for head injuries.
A second report was received a short time later that a man, matching the description of the suspect in the earlier assault, had forced entry to a house at Laurel Hill Gardens and threatened a man and woman inside with a hammer.
Officers attended and conducted a search of a nearby house and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent, aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and affray.
The man remains in custody at this time.

police
News

Man in Co. Derry arrested for racially motivated hate crime

4 June 2025
