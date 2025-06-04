Prior of Lough Derg apologises to victims of former employee after sentencing for sexual assault offences

The Prior of Lough Derg has issued an apology to the victims of a former employee who was today jailed for four years for a range of sexual assault offences carried out at the retreat.

42-year-old, Thomas Gallagher of Rathanlacky, Dunkineely was sentenced to five years with the last 12 months suspended after he pleaded guilty to the charges dating back to 2022.

In a statement, the Prior of Lough Derg, Monsignor La Flynn, says he wishes to express his deep sorrow that such abuse took place against members of staff at the retreat, including a minor.

He’s apologised unreservedly for the hurt Thomas Gallagher’s victims have suffered and has assured them of his support at this time.

Monsignor Flynn says in 2022, both he and the then Operations Manager at Lough Derg were made aware of allegations of sexual assault by a staff member.

The allegations, he says, were immediately reported to Gardai and Mr Gallagher suspended.

Monsignor Flynn says the Diocese of Clogher and the Management of Lough Derg are fully committed to adhering to the highest standards, practices, policies, and procedures for safeguarding and, also, to cooperating with the statutory authorities in all such cases.

Anyone who has a concern or complaint is encouraged to contact the diocese and relevant authorities.

Statement in full:

Following the conclusion of the recent court case and the sentencing of Thomas Gallagher, a former member of staff at Lough Derg, I wish to express my deep sorrow that such abuse took place against members of staff here, including a minor. I apologise to those victims unreservedly for the hurt they have suffered. I assure them of our support at this time.

During 2022, both myself as Prior and the then Operations Manager at Lough Derg were made aware of allegations of sexual assault by a staff member at that time. In accordance with Safeguarding Policies and Procedures, the allegations were immediately reported to An Garda Siochána for investigation. The member of staff was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. He since voluntarily resigned his employment.

The Diocese of Clogher, of which Lough Derg is a constituent part, and the Management of Lough Derg, are fully committed to adhering to the highest standards, practices, policies and procedures for safeguarding and, also, to cooperating with the statutory authorities in all such cases.

If anyone else has a concern or complaint, either now or from the past, I encourage them to come forward and contact both the diocese and the statutory authorities via the following numbers.

Martha Smyth, Raheen, 12 Hollyhill Road, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. Telephone: 00447775507445 Email: dlp1@clogherdiocese.ie

Anne Molloy, 10 Dunene Avenue, Kesh Road, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh Telephone: 0044 78 7941 3855 Email: dlp2@clogherdiocese.ie

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Tel: 101 or Emergency Number 999 Western PSNI: 028 90650222 Or any Police Station

An Garda Siochana Tel: 01 663430 or 01 663435

Garda 24 Hour Free Phone Reporting Line: 1800 555 222 Email: gnpsb@garda.ie Or any station.

Northern Ireland Gateway Services, Western Health and Social Care Trust Tel: 028 7131 4090 (Children) or 028 7161 1366 (Adults) (Office hours)

In NI – Regional Emergency Social Work Service: 028 9504 9999 (Out of hours emergencies)

In the Republic of Ireland TUSLA, Child and Family Agency Rooskey, Monaghan Tel: 049 436 9801