Rathmullan Pier has officially reopened.

It follows the completion of a €4.5m capital refurbishment project that was carried out over a 9 month period.

The works involved a complete refurbishment of the pier, which was first constructed in 1957, as well as the removal of the existing 3-tonne weight limit on the access viaduct.

Minister of State Charlie McConalogue officiated the reopening alongside Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Niamh Kennedy.