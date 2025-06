The victim of a fatal weekend crash in Milford is to be laid to rest later this week.

Susan Hamilton from Manorcunningham, who was in her 70s, died following a collision at Bunlin Bridge on Friday evening.

Her requiem mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island.

Yesterday, Gardai renewed their appeal for information relating to the fatal crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milford Garda Station.