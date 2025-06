A local councillor is calling for the water pipes on Lower Main Street, Letterkenny, to be replaced due to chronic outages and bursts.

A number of weeks ago Cllr Michael McBride was called by a concerned resident who thought there was a sinkhole in the town.

It was later revealed that it was a severe bust.

Cllr McBride says as far as he is aware now, the mains are not on any scheme to be fixed down the line: