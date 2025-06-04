Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Women who gave birth at LUH in February and March encouraged to take part in National Maternity Experience Survey

Women who gave birth at Letterkenny University Hospital during February and March of this year are being encouraged to take part in the National Maternity Experience Survey.

Mothers are invited to share their experiences of maternity services, with the aim of improving the quality and safety of care provided.

In the previous survey in 2020, women identified the need for greater postnatal support, which led to the establishment of Postnatal Hubs.

Of the 208 women who gave birth at Letterkenny University Hospital and are eligible to take part, just 34 have completed the survey to date.

Tracy O’Carroll is HIQA’s Deputy Director of the National Care Experience Survey:

Top Stories

Enya
News, Top Stories

Freedom of Donegal proposed for Enya

4 June 2025
baby birth
News, Audio

Women who gave birth at LUH in February and March encouraged to take part in National Maternity Experience Survey

4 June 2025
Rathmullan Pier
News

Rathmullan Pier officially reopens

4 June 2025
Susan Hamilton
News, Top Stories

Victim of fatal Milford crash to be laid to rest on Friday

4 June 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

