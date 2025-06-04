Women who gave birth at LUH in February and March encouraged to take part in National Maternity Experience Survey

Women who gave birth at Letterkenny University Hospital during February and March of this year are being encouraged to take part in the National Maternity Experience Survey.

Mothers are invited to share their experiences of maternity services, with the aim of improving the quality and safety of care provided.

In the previous survey in 2020, women identified the need for greater postnatal support, which led to the establishment of Postnatal Hubs.

Of the 208 women who gave birth at Letterkenny University Hospital and are eligible to take part, just 34 have completed the survey to date.

Tracy O’Carroll is HIQA’s Deputy Director of the National Care Experience Survey: