Another 800 record for Mark English

Mark English’s sensational form continued on Monday in the Netherlands as the Finn Valley AC set yet another new Irish 800m record.

English won the race setting the new mark of 1:43.92 at the FBK Games in Hengelo, taking 0.42 of a second of his previous record.

The Letterkenny native beat France’s Yanis Meziane to the line with Australian Craig Peyton third.

It’s the second time in ten days that English has broken the record and now becomes the only Irish man to go under 1:44 for the 800m.

He is building towards the World Championships in September and will be back on track again in Oslo on Thursday evening.