The Donegal Rally has received a significant boost with the news that Haydon Padden will take part in the event later this month.

The 2024 ERC Champion will take on the Donegal challenge in a Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 run by C&M Motorpsort.

Paddon who has competed around the world at WRC level previously will take the seat of Matt Edwards and will have Dave Moynihan as navigator.

The Donegal International Rally runs from Friday week the 20th to Sunday 22nd June.