McLaughlin’s challenging cycling fundraiser for food allergy research

Donegal cyclist Ronan McLaughlin is set to circumnavigate Ireland by bike, solo and unsupported, in a bid to raise money for food allergy research.

The 38-year-old Muff man – who has a string of cycling honours and endurance records – is taking on this challenge for his six-year-old daughter, who lives with multiple severe food allergies. For her, and for millions of others, food isn’t just fuel. It’s a daily risk, a ,constant worry, and an often invisible challenge.

Departing tomorrow Tuesday (10th June), Ronan’s gruelling multi-day effort, will be known as the known as Traces of Ireland challenge.

His goal is to raise £30,400 – £10 for every kilometre ridden – for research, training, and awareness around food allergies. Proceeds will go to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity.

You can donate online by going to this link https://www.justgiving.com/page/ronan-mc-laughlin-1

Every pound raised through the Traces of Ireland challenge can make a meaningful difference.

“Food allergies are not a choice. They’re a serious, often life-threatening condition that shapes every aspect of daily life,” said Ronan. “This ride is about more than distance. It’s about raising awareness, challenging misconceptions, and showing how urgent the need is for better support, clearer labelling, and more research.”

This challenge will raise funds for The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, launched in 2019 by Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse after their daughter Natasha tragically died from an allergic reaction to sesame.

Ronan said: “I am fund raising for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation because it is the UK’s only charity dedicated to funding medical research into allergic disease, with the bold vision to make allergy history. Their mission goes beyond awareness, working to change laws and policies, educate society, and fund pioneering research to identify the causes of allergy and ultimately prevent and eradicate it.”