Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

McLaughlin’s challenging cycling fundraiser for food allergy research

Donegal cyclist Ronan McLaughlin is set to circumnavigate Ireland by bike, solo and unsupported, in a bid to raise money for food allergy research.

The 38-year-old Muff man – who has a string of cycling honours and endurance records – is taking on this challenge for his six-year-old daughter, who lives with multiple severe food allergies. For her, and for millions of others, food isn’t just fuel. It’s a daily risk, a ,constant worry, and an often invisible challenge.

Departing tomorrow Tuesday (10th June), Ronan’s gruelling multi-day effort, will be known as the known as Traces of Ireland challenge.

His goal is to raise £30,400 – £10 for every kilometre ridden – for research, training, and awareness around food allergies. Proceeds will go to the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity.

You can donate online by going to this link https://www.justgiving.com/page/ronan-mc-laughlin-1

Every pound raised through the Traces of Ireland challenge can make a meaningful difference.
“Food allergies are not a choice. They’re a serious, often life-threatening condition that shapes every aspect of daily life,” said Ronan. “This ride is about more than distance. It’s about raising awareness, challenging misconceptions, and showing how urgent the need is for better support, clearer labelling, and more research.”

This challenge will raise funds for The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, launched in 2019 by Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse after their daughter Natasha tragically died from an allergic reaction to sesame.

Ronan said: “I am fund raising for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation because it is the UK’s only charity dedicated to funding medical research into allergic disease, with the bold vision to make allergy history. Their mission goes beyond awareness, working to change laws and policies, educate society, and fund pioneering research to identify the causes of allergy and ultimately prevent and eradicate it.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Festival Music Gig Concert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty calls for Government to intervene to save festivals after Sea Sessions announcement

9 June 2025
madleen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Durkan urges NI Executive to speak out about Gaza flotilla intervention

9 June 2025
Andrew Muir
News, Audio

North’s Agriculture Minister receives death threat

9 June 2025
Gardai incident
News

Man arrested in Co Monaghan on suspicion of human trafficking offences

9 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Festival Music Gig Concert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty calls for Government to intervene to save festivals after Sea Sessions announcement

9 June 2025
madleen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Durkan urges NI Executive to speak out about Gaza flotilla intervention

9 June 2025
Andrew Muir
News, Audio

North’s Agriculture Minister receives death threat

9 June 2025
Gardai incident
News

Man arrested in Co Monaghan on suspicion of human trafficking offences

9 June 2025
LiveRegister1
News, Top Stories

Live register numbers see another year on year decrease in Donegal

9 June 2025
Sea Sessions
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former promoter says more local support will be needed if Sea Sessions is to be revived

9 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube