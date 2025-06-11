Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Business Matters, Ep 248 – The wedding photography business with Jay Doherty Photography

In Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with award winning photographer Jay Doherty of Jay Doherty Photography about the wedding photography business, how it has evolved, what people are looking for, and planning for the big event.

Although a native of Derry, he calls Donegal his home and he has covered weddings all over the north-west, and beyond.

He points out how traditional weddings are still big here in Donegal and how there is a big spin-off economically.

Also in this week’s programme Chris has been speaking with Tara McDaid, Donegal Territory Manager with PTSB about its relocation to a new premises in Letterkenny and its commitment to Donegal. 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 248 – The wedding photography business with Jay Doherty Photography

11 June 2025
Driving Speed
News

Rise seen in cars licensed for first time in Donegal in May

11 June 2025
Calculator and euros with the sign Pension
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pension payment controversy very concerning – Deputy Doherty

11 June 2025
depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
News

Over 5,000 families in Donegal to received Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

11 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 248 – The wedding photography business with Jay Doherty Photography

11 June 2025
Driving Speed
News

Rise seen in cars licensed for first time in Donegal in May

11 June 2025
Calculator and euros with the sign Pension
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pension payment controversy very concerning – Deputy Doherty

11 June 2025
depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
News

Over 5,000 families in Donegal to received Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

11 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-11 084440
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister urged to reconsider cut off date in DCB Amendment Bill

11 June 2025
st marys stranorlar
News

Over 90 premises without power this morning in Stranorlar

11 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube