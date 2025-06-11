Business Matters, Ep 248 – The wedding photography business with Jay Doherty Photography

In Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with award winning photographer Jay Doherty of Jay Doherty Photography about the wedding photography business, how it has evolved, what people are looking for, and planning for the big event.

Although a native of Derry, he calls Donegal his home and he has covered weddings all over the north-west, and beyond.

He points out how traditional weddings are still big here in Donegal and how there is a big spin-off economically.

Also in this week’s programme Chris has been speaking with Tara McDaid, Donegal Territory Manager with PTSB about its relocation to a new premises in Letterkenny and its commitment to Donegal.