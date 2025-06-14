Castlederg native among those detained by Egyptian authorities while marching in Rafah

Castlederg native Chloe Campbell faces deportation after being forced on to a bus in Egypt.

She was with a group of people who were travelling through Egypt to go to Rafah on the Global March to Gaza, which included people from Donegal

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley MP has been in touch with Irish officials and the Home office to demand that Chloe be released immediately.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy was also part of the demonstration.

His phone was taken yesterday but his partner Councillor Jess Spear says he called her briefly to say he’s ok, but a lot of force and violence was used against the marchers.

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger says it’s hard to know what’ll happen to Deputy Murphy next: