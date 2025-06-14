Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Castlederg native among those detained by Egyptian authorities while marching in Rafah

Castlederg native Chloe Campbell faces deportation after being forced on to a bus in Egypt.

She was with a group of people who were travelling through Egypt to go to Rafah on the Global March to Gaza, which included people from Donegal

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley MP has been in touch with Irish officials and the Home office to demand that Chloe be released immediately.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy was also part of the demonstration.

His phone was taken yesterday but his partner Councillor Jess Spear says he called her briefly to say he’s ok, but a lot of force and violence was used against the marchers.

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger says it’s hard to know what’ll happen to Deputy Murphy next:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

_128899416_policepacemaker
Audio, News, Top Stories

80 police officers arrive from Scotland to assist with violence in Northern Ireland

14 June 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in Ballyshannon

14 June 2025
504487630_680716521532180_512672575099599463_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Castlederg native among those detained by Egyptian authorities while marching in Rafah

14 June 2025
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris and Doherty clash on phone pouches

14 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

_128899416_policepacemaker
Audio, News, Top Stories

80 police officers arrive from Scotland to assist with violence in Northern Ireland

14 June 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in Ballyshannon

14 June 2025
504487630_680716521532180_512672575099599463_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Castlederg native among those detained by Egyptian authorities while marching in Rafah

14 June 2025
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris and Doherty clash on phone pouches

14 June 2025
Mobouy
News, Top Stories

Consultation launched on the remediation of the Mobuoy site in Derry

14 June 2025
delargy assembly
News, Audio

Delargy says NI should strive to emulate the Republic’s educational achievements

13 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube