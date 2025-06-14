Consultation launched on the remediation of the Mobuoy site in Derry

A public consultation has been launched on the remediation of the Mobuoy site in Derry, the site of a number of illegal dumps.

Environment and Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir says the key objectives are the protection of the River Faughan water quality, and protection of drinking water supplies.

He added there is no preferred option, and there will not be until consultation has been completed.

*****************

DAERA statement in full –

Minister Muir launches public consultation on draft Remediation Strategy for Mobuoy

A public consultation to remediate the Mobuoy site in Londonderry has been launched by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister, Andrew Muir.

The draft Remediation Strategy for the Mobuoy site was developed by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) alongside specialist contaminated land experts and will focus on the long-term remediation of the site, in line with an industry standard process.

The draft strategy’s key objectives are protection of River Faughan water quality, protection of the Northern Ireland Water drinking water supply and improvement of groundwater quality.

Launching the consultation, Minister Andrew Muir said: “Looking to the future, I want to move forward and make real progress towards the long-term remediation solution for Mobuoy. I am committed to protecting the water quality of the River Faughan and to working in partnership with Northern Ireland Water to safeguard drinking water in the north-west. That is why since coming into office, I have moved to launch this consultation as quickly as possible and help people understand the steps that are needed to minimise risks to water quality and the environment.

“Safeguarding the quality of the drinking water supply and protecting the environment remains an absolute priority. I would also like to reassure the public that NIEA continues to closely monitor water quality at the Mobuoy site and to date there has been no adverse impact on the safety of the drinking water being supplied from the river.”

Minister Muir continued: “This draft Remediation Strategy has been designed by the NIEA, alongside specialist contaminated land experts, to ensure that the proposals will meet the complex needs of the site and allow for a long-term remediation plan that we can all have trust in. Whilst there are challenges ahead, we cannot let that deter us. All appropriate steps must be taken to protect water quality and the environment.

“At this stage, there is no agreed preferred option, and there will not be until consultation has been completed. I want everyone who has an interest in the draft Remediation Strategy to respond to the consultation, which is open for 16 weeks. We need your views and want to hear from you.”

The strategy outlines a technical proposal which will require further development, taking into account consultation responses, affordability and deliverability. There is no agreed preferred option, nor will there be until the consultation has been completed. Any implementation plan and timetable for remediation remains subject to the outcome of the public consultation. Responses to the consultation will be carefully considered and then the Department will carefully consider next steps.

The NIEA continues to implement a comprehensive environmental monitoring programme at the Mobuoy site. Water quality reports are published regularly, and are freely available, on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/ publications/mobuoy- remediation-project-water- quality-environmental- monitoring-programme.

The public consultation can be accessed on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/ consultations/consultation- draft-remediation-strategy- mobuoy-site.

The closing date for responses is 23:59 on Thursday 02 October 2025.