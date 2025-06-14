Donegal All-County Football League Results – 14/06/25

Division 1
Glenfin 1-15 – 0-18 Gaoth Dobhair
St Eunan’s 0-15 – 2-09 Termon
Four Masters 1-11 – 0-09 Glenswilly
Malin 0-10 – 1-19 Kilcar
Downings 1-12 – 1-16 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Division 2
Naomh Columba 1-15 – 1-10 Cloughaneely
Aodh Ruadh BS V Fanad Gaels
Killybegs V St Naul’s
Bundoran 3-13 – 1-20 Naomh Muire, LR
Carndonagh 1-21 – 0-08 Convoy
Milford 2-21 – 1-18 Naomh Pádraig Muff
Division 3
Naomh Colmcille 2-14 – 2-14 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Pettigo V Urris
Naomh Bríd 0-09 – 2-10 Red Hughs
Robert Emmets V Letterkenny Gaels
Na Rossa 1-15 – 1-16 Naomh Ultan
Burt 5-22 – 0-13 Moville