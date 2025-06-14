Harris and Doherty clash on phone pouches

The Tanaiste has accused a Donegal TD of failing to listen to his constituents’ concerns about smart phone use by children.

The use of smart phones was banned in primary schools for the first time yesterday.

During questions in the Dail this week, Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Frank Feighan asked about the controversial phone pouch scheme, prompting Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty to comment that Fine Gael seem more interested in smartphones than in the impact of the cost of living on schools.

Tanaiste Simon Harris was quick to hit back…………..