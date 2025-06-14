Irish people detained by Egyptian authorities during march to Rafah released

A number of Irish people who were detained by Egyptian authorities, including People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, have all been released.

The group were travelling through the country to reach Rafah on a Gaza peace march.

In a post on X, Mr Murphy said they were released last night, but that police still had their phones.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris also confirmed that the Irish citizens were released.

In a statement, he said he had spoken to Mr Murphy this morning and said he had his passport returned to him following his release.