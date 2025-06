The Donegal Senior Ladies were beaten in their opening game of the All Ireland Series against Galway in Lifford this afternoon.

A Mia Bennett goal in the second half was the highlight for James Daly’s side, as they lost out on a score-line of 1-11 to 1-02.

After the game, Donegal boss Daly said people need to patient with his young team as Galway are one of the best teams in the country…

Donegal’s next game is against Tipperary next weekend.