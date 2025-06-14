Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Paddy Tally “proud of the effort” as Derry exit All-Ireland Championship

Derry boss Paddy Tally

Paddy Tally was proud of his players for once again showing heart despite bowing out of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at the hands of Dublin in Newry this evening.

Dublin won the game 0-22 to 0-2o and Galway’s narrow win over All-Ireland Champions Armagh meant the Oakleafers would finish bottom of Group 4.

Tally said although the effort was there, it wasn’t good enough to get the result they needed to progress to the next stage.

The Derry boss spoke to Michael McMullan after the game…

