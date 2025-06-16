Brilliant Harley rides Cool Archie to Group 1 success

Donegal Jockey Martin Harley won his first group 1 race in Australia over the weekend and it may just be the biggest win of his career.

10 years after winning his last group one at Royal Ascot, he rode Cool Archie to victory in the JJ Atkins at Eagle Farm.

Harley rode brilliantly to win the 1million dollar race as Cool Archie took his fifth win in eight weeks.

It’s a remarkable story for Harley who was told two years ago that he may never race again after suffering a neck injury in a fall.

The win also gave father-and-son trainers Chris and Corey Munce their first group one victory. Chris Munce was full of praise for his Donegal Jockey.

“I’m glad to get back on that Group 1 board.” Martin Harley gets his first Group 1 win on Australian soil! pic.twitter.com/U0Rd3YSXoo — 7HorseRacing 🐎 (@7horseracing) June 14, 2025

“That goes pretty good doesn’t it.” Corey Munce is now a Group 1-winning trainer! pic.twitter.com/9lQ0ecnwAA — 7HorseRacing 🐎 (@7horseracing) June 14, 2025