Brilliant Harley rides Cool Archie to Group 1 success

Donegal Jockey Martin Harley won his first group 1 race in Australia over the weekend and it may just be the biggest win of his career.

10 years after winning his last group one at Royal Ascot, he rode Cool Archie to victory in the JJ Atkins at Eagle Farm.

Harley rode brilliantly to win the 1million dollar race as Cool Archie took his fifth win in eight weeks.

It’s a remarkable story for Harley who was told two years ago that he may never race again after suffering a neck injury in a fall.

The win also gave father-and-son trainers Chris and Corey Munce their first group one victory.  Chris Munce was full of praise for his Donegal Jockey.

circularroad
News

Letterkenny supermarket director expresses concern about Circular Road Active Travel Plan

16 June 2025
*** NO REPRODUCTION FEE *** WEEE Ireland CEO, Leo Donovan is calling for a national leap forward in "e-waste intelligence" as Ireland’s consumption of electronics balloons. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography
News, Audio

Level of electrical waste recycling in Donegal is 30% less than the national average – WEEE

16 June 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

UE tackling burst water main in Letterkenny

16 June 2025
Joy Beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council must draw up storm support and communication plans now – Beard

16 June 2025
Advertisement

