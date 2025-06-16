Donegal v Louth to throw in at 4pm on Sunday

The GAA has confirmed the fixture details for next weekend’s All-Ireland football championship preliminary quarter-finals.

Donegal’s meeting with Louth will be on Sunday 22nd June at 4pm in MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey.

The game will be streamed on GAA+ but you can of course tune into Highland for full match commentary with Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Highland Motors.

Kerry’s clash with Cavan will throw in at half three next Saturday at Fitzgerald Stadium, while Dublin’s meeting with Cork has a quarter past six start at Croke Park.

Also on Sunday, Newry’s Páirc Esler plays host to Down’s tie with Galway from 1.45pm.

Both Tailteann Cup semi-finals will take place at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

Wicklow will play Limerick at 2pm and Kildare are set to face Fermanagh from 4pm.