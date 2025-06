The Minister for Transport has welcomed the positive outcomes of the Safe Routes to School Programme.

Eight launch events under the programme took place last year, one of them being at Scoil Mhuire and St. Eunan’s National School in Raphoe.

Nationally, 412 schools are currently active in the programme and have reported a 102% increase in park and stride and a 36% increase in cycling.

A link to the report in full can be found HERE.