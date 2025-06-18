14 officers injured during Derry disorder last night



11 arrests were made in Derry overnight following a second night of disorder in the area of Nailors Row.

Police were attacked during the unrest, which began at 7:40 pm.

Petrol bombs, fireworks, heavy masonry, planks of wood, and bricks were thrown at police who were deployed outside Alexander House, where several older people live.

As a result, 14 officers were injured and some were hospitalised.

During the disorder, authorised police officers discharged one attenuating energy projectile which struck a rioter running towards the police with lit petrol bombs.

They have since been arrested.

Those arrested consist of eight male teenagers, aged between 14 and 17, and three men aged, 29, 30, and 47 years old.

Each of the teenagers and two of the males were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

The 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting a riot.

They all remain in custody at this time.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher condemned the disorder, naming it ‘blatant sectarian violence, plain and simple’

Calm was restored to the area at around 1 am.