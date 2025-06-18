Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Armstrong and Byrne looking for the big push in Donegal

Donegal’s Shane Byrne and Fermanagh’s Jon Armstrong.

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne are knee deep in their prep for this weekend’s Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

The Motorsport Ireland Academy duo spend the majority of their time on the European Rally Championship where they took a brilliant third place podium finish in Rally Poland last Sunday.

Their focus is now very much turned to this weekends challenge, one which the Fermanagh Donegal partnership are excited about, however they know how mammoth a task it is with such a high quality field competing this weekend.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Jon and Shane before their headed out for another day of recce:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ward
News, Audio

Public transport infrastructure in Donegal needs significant investment – Ward

18 June 2025
road closed
News

Road closed at Rashedoge, Letterkenny

18 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 249 – Richie Nangle of Fresh Today on the school meals business

18 June 2025
Louise Moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH consultant says minister must request a full business case for a surgical hub in Letterkenny

18 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ward
News, Audio

Public transport infrastructure in Donegal needs significant investment – Ward

18 June 2025
road closed
News

Road closed at Rashedoge, Letterkenny

18 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 249 – Richie Nangle of Fresh Today on the school meals business

18 June 2025
Louise Moran
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH consultant says minister must request a full business case for a surgical hub in Letterkenny

18 June 2025
Tony Canavan
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE Regional Manager says Sligo remains his preferred location for a surgical hub

18 June 2025
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

NTPF stats prove need for Surgical Hub in Letterkenny – Mac Lochlainn

18 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube