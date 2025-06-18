Armstrong and Byrne looking for the big push in Donegal

Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne are knee deep in their prep for this weekend’s Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally.

The Motorsport Ireland Academy duo spend the majority of their time on the European Rally Championship where they took a brilliant third place podium finish in Rally Poland last Sunday.

Their focus is now very much turned to this weekends challenge, one which the Fermanagh Donegal partnership are excited about, however they know how mammoth a task it is with such a high quality field competing this weekend.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Jon and Shane before their headed out for another day of recce: