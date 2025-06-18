Donegal clinicians and health minister to meet again in two weeks

A delegation of Consultants and General Practitioners from Donegal met with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill last evening to discuss Letterkenny University Hospital and the positioning of a surgical hub in the North West, with a follow-up meeting set for two weeks time.

The clinicians presented data on geography, population and demographics, day case numbers, staffing numbers and a range of other key metrics.

Speaking after the hour long meeting, GP Dr Pádraig McGuinness told Highland Radio News it was a positive discussion………….