Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal clinicians and health minister to meet again in two weeks

 

A delegation of Consultants and General Practitioners from Donegal met with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill last evening to discuss Letterkenny University Hospital and the positioning of a surgical hub in the North West, with a follow-up meeting set for two weeks time.

The clinicians presented data on geography, population and demographics, day case numbers, staffing numbers and a range of other key metrics.

Speaking after the hour long meeting, GP Dr Pádraig McGuinness told Highland Radio News it was a positive discussion………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal clinicians and health minister to meet again in two weeks

18 June 2025
MEP Mullooly Strasbourg 16th June 2025
News, Audio

MEP Mullooly calls on EIB to support private investors in Irish housing market

18 June 2025
carer
News, Top Stories

Foyle Hospice sees success in Pathfinder that allows staff to prescribe medication

18 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-17 173154
News, Top Stories

102% increase in park and stride in Safe Route schools

18 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny university hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal clinicians and health minister to meet again in two weeks

18 June 2025
MEP Mullooly Strasbourg 16th June 2025
News, Audio

MEP Mullooly calls on EIB to support private investors in Irish housing market

18 June 2025
carer
News, Top Stories

Foyle Hospice sees success in Pathfinder that allows staff to prescribe medication

18 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-17 173154
News, Top Stories

102% increase in park and stride in Safe Route schools

18 June 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, June 17th

17 June 2025
police
News, Top Stories

13 and 18 year old arrested in connection with unrest in Derry last night

17 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube